Firm hired by 3M to start testing for toxic chemicals at former Decatur landfill

This week, a firm hired by 3M will begin testing for toxic chemicals at a former Decatur landfill.

Testing will involve drilling and collecting samples at the former Brookhaven landfill. It's now home to the Aquadome Recreation Center and a former Decatur middle school.

The drilling will take place for the next four to six weeks. 3M says it will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The City of Decatur requested this investigation after a preliminary report uncovered potentially toxic chemicals connected to items made by 3M. The contractor will be testing for these chemicals in the soil and groundwater.

The investigation will be monitored by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The City of Decatur and Decatur City Schools will also monitor the work and do separate testing on the samples.

Many people who live nearby are glad the testing is being done.

"I can't wait till they do some testing so I can find out the results on the toxicity levels that may be taking place over there," said Joey Terry, who lives in Decatur.

3M says the drinking water is safe because it comes from Decatur Utilities. There is no word yet on when exactly the drilling will begin.