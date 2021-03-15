Firehouse Subs opening in Madison, Albertville in April; hiring more than 100 for all stores

Firehouse Subs announced Monday plans to re-open its Madison location in early April and open a new location in Albertville in mid-April.

Plus, the company wants to hire more than 100 employees for crew member, shift leader and management roles at eight locations in the greater Huntsville area.

“The award-winning sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals,” according to a news release. “Team members can enjoy competitive wages, discounts on delicious subs and excellent growth opportunities."

You can apply starting March 22 at these eight locations:

* 8171 US HWY 431 Ste. F, Albertville

(Apply in person or via https://higherme.com/)

* 935 Hwy 72 E. Suite A, Athens

* 2812 Spring Ave. SW Ste G, Decatur

* 2750 Carl T. Jones Dr. Suite 1500A, Huntsville

* 6275 University Dr., Huntsville

* 3022 Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville

* 1079 Balch Rd Suite A, Huntsville

* 8572 Madison Blvd. Suite S, Madison