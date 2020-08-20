Firehouse Subs opening Florence location

Firehouse Subs is opening a location in Florence.

The sandwich shop will be located at 365 Cox Creek Parkway in front of Florence Mall and next to Chicken Salad Chick. A news release from the City of Florence says a tentative opening date has been set for early October.

“I am excited to have Firehouse Subs join our business family in Florence. It is an honor to welcome their new store, their business investment, and the potential 30 new jobs they are creating. The confidence Firehouse Subs has for Florence is appreciated, and I extend best wishes for tremendous success,” said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.