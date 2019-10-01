Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while battling Etowah County warehouse fire

Scores of agencies from across central and north Alabama are battling a massive warehouse fire in Etowah County.

More than 300 firefighters from around 65 departments have been there working, and more than a dozen firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion.

The fire is in Attalla, which is about 25 minutes south of Boaz.

Firefighters say they've called in so much help because of how large the paper mill is, and because it's so hot outside, firefighters need to take more breaks.

North Alabama departments are represented from Sand Mountain to the Shoals.

One Boaz firefighter said in his 15 years of fighting fires, he's never seen this many departments working together at once.

"It's great to see the community come together and work together and assist each other. We've actually got a crew all the way from Sheffield," Sammy Scott, a Boaz firefighter, said.

The firefighters from Sheffield travelled more than two hours to get there. Crews are working long shifts.

Firefighters said their mission on Tuesday is to combat large hot spots, but the warehouse presents challenges.

The roof has partially caved in, and it could collapse at any moment. That's why crews are working from high ladders to spray the water in.

We don't know the cause of the fire just yet, but firefighters say they could be coming back for days.

