Firefighters say Attalla warehouse fire could burn for several more days

The warehouse stored paper products.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:54 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 9:34 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Casey Albritton

Crews remain out Wednesday morning fighting a warehouse fire in Attalla.

Firefighters are focusing on hot spots now. The air is filled with smoke and ash is falling from the sky. Persons with asthma or other breathing problems are urged to stay indoors.

It is anticipated the fire will not be put out for several more days.

Crews from Attalla, Fort Payne, Anniston, and Cherokee, Etowah and Marshall counties were in use Wednesday morning. Other crews from throughout the region have come in to help this week, too.

Firefighters are taking breaks and have onsite medical care available.

