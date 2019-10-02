Photo Gallery 2 Images
Crews remain out Wednesday morning fighting a warehouse fire in Attalla.
Firefighters are focusing on hot spots now. The air is filled with smoke and ash is falling from the sky. Persons with asthma or other breathing problems are urged to stay indoors.
It is anticipated the fire will not be put out for several more days.
Crews from Attalla, Fort Payne, Anniston, and Cherokee, Etowah and Marshall counties were in use Wednesday morning. Other crews from throughout the region have come in to help this week, too.
Firefighters are taking breaks and have onsite medical care available.
The warehouse stored paper products.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Firefighters say Attalla warehouse fire could burn for several more days
- Roughly 65 fire departments respond to Attalla warehouse fire
- Water shortage after Attalla fire prompts school shutdown
- Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while battling Etowah County warehouse fire
- Fort Payne man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Attalla
- Bales of marijuana found in Tuscumbia warehouse
- Firefighters revive lifeless dog pulled from burning home
- 2 dead, including woman who opened fire, in Texas warehouse shooting: Police
- 250,000 tires found in Tuscumbia warehouse slated for demolition
- F-16 fighter jet crashes into warehouse in California
Scroll for more content...