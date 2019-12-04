Firefighters respond to house fire on Hampton Lane in Colbert County

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Hampton Lane in Colbert County.
Volunteer firefighters said the call came in at 9:30 a.m. Cherokee, Locust Shores, Highway 247, Riverton and Barton volunteer fire departments are at the scene.
No one was injured. The people who live at the home were not there when it started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
