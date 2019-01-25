Fire erupts at Summer Place Apartments

Friday afternoon, a fire broke out at Summer Place Apartments. Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown. They also said the fire began on the second floor apartment and impacted the apartment underneath it.

"All of a sudden they pounded on the door and said the apartment upstairs is on fire and I said, how can that be?" said resident at the apartment complex, Paul Thiel.

Paul was shocked when he learned that the apartment above him caught on fire Friday afternoon.

He said he thinks the fire started after he tried to warm up his apartment.

"The apartment was kind of cold so I turned the heater up, but that didn't help and it was still cold, so I started a fire," said Thiel.

After that he said he started to see some smoke.

"I just opened the door up to let the air out and the alarm shut off so I thought everything was okay," said Thiel.

He said he thinks it all started because he was unaware there was wood stuck in the chimney while his fire was burning in the fireplace. Officials confirmed the fire did start on the second floor and they also think it started in the chimney, but this is not confirmed. As for Paul, he said he's just thankful no one was hurt.

"Lucky for them, they weren't home," said Thiel.