Firefighters on scene of Huntsville apartment fire

The Huntsville Police Department has closed Winchester Road both eastbound and westbound between Meridian Street and Memorial Parkway.

Posted: May 29, 2019 2:02 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Firefighters are battling a fire at Magnolia Place Apartments, 102 Winchester Rd NE, Huntsville.

The apartments are near Alabama A&M University.

Please use alternate routes.

Police say tenants and parents are to wait at the Wavaho at Meridian Street and Winchester Road.

