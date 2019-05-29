Photo Gallery 2 Images
Firefighters are battling a fire at Magnolia Place Apartments, 102 Winchester Rd NE, Huntsville.
The apartments are near Alabama A&M University.
The Huntsville Police Department has closed Winchester Road both eastbound and westbound between Meridian Street and Memorial Parkway.
Please use alternate routes.
Police say tenants and parents are to wait at the Wavaho at Meridian Street and Winchester Road.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates
Related Content
- Firefighters on scene of Huntsville apartment fire
- Fire reported in Huntsville apartment
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Athens firefighters stop apartment blaze
- Huntsville apartment complex fire under investigation
- One person hurt in Huntsville apartment fire
- Early morning fire destroys Huntsville apartment building
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Huntsville firefighters respond to fire on carport
- Firefighters respond to fire in Huntsville neighborhood
Scroll for more content...