Firefighters on scene of Huntsville apartment fire

Firefighters are battling a fire at Magnolia Place Apartments, 102 Winchester Rd NE, Huntsville.

The apartments are near Alabama A&M University.

The Huntsville Police Department has closed Winchester Road both eastbound and westbound between Meridian Street and Memorial Parkway.

Please use alternate routes.

Police say tenants and parents are to wait at the Wavaho at Meridian Street and Winchester Road.

