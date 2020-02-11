Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Hazel Green

Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that forced two people to find someplace new to live.

The fire started about 3 a.m. on Tuesday on Sweetgum Road in

Firefighters say both people living in the home escaped and are oHazel Green.

The people who live at the home told WAAY 31 they lost everything, so now they are having to stay with family.

"We watched as more emergency vehicles kept coming down," said neighbor, Janette Petitpas.

Janette Petitpas lives on Sweetgum Road and is concerned after hearing her neighbor's home caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

"Fear, because you think someone's harmed. Someone's hurt," said Petitpas.

kay.

Petitpas told WAAY 31 the fire is forcing her take precautions.

"It makes me want to get my electrical work checked out and make sure it doesn't happen again in our neighborhood," said Petitpas.

Petitpas says with even more rain and possible flooding this week, she is worried about the belongings still in the burnt home.

"We're about to get hit with a lot of rain, so anything she wants to save, we need to get out today," said Petitpas.

The people who lived in the home told WAAY 31 they plan on seeing what they can salvage. They didn't want to go on camera, but while they were at the home, their puppy they thought had died in the fire, came out of the rubble.

Petitpas is glad no one was hurt.

"Property can be replaced. People can't," said Petitpas.

The family tells WAAY 31 an insurance company will assess the damage in the next few days.