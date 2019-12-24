Firefighters home damaged in Colbert Heights tornado

Tuscumbia Firefighter, Timmy Clark, said he's cleaned up to much tornado damage to count in his career as a firefighter, but now he's on the other side of the clean up.

Clark and his family live on Lynn Drive in Colbert Heights. It's the worst hit area in the Shoals, after an EF2 tornado touched down last Monday. Clark said they will have to build their house from the ground up because of all the damage.

"It was so powerful. To be honest I didn't think we were going to survive," said Clark, as he described what it was like while the tornado was hitting his home.

Clark had his whole family in their storm cellar. He said he was trying to hold the door shut while the tornado hit their house.

"Being a career firefighter has helped me get through this but when it was coming through it was so fast," said Clark.

Clark got on his radio the night of the storm and went door to door checking on his neighbors. They were fine, but homes on Lynn Drive including Clark's took a big hit, with the back portion of the roof caved in.

"It's all water damage all water logged. It's just a mess," said Clark.

Clark's family is currently staying in a hotel. Friends came by and decorated it with a Christmas tree and other decorations to lift the family's spirits. A friend has also started a donation page for the family and dozens of other people have been by to help them salvage what they can and clean up too.

"For this time of year and for people to come together and take time out of spending Christmas with their family and everything means quite a bit," said Clark.

The Clark family said they are so grateful for the help they're getting and said it will be a slow process but there is light at the end of the tunnel.