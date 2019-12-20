Firefighters discuss how they deal with responding to traumatic scenes

Family and friends aren’t the only ones trying to cope with that deadly fire in Dekalb County. It’s hard for the firefighters who work to save lives and warn people about fire dangers.

"As a brotherhood, we have them in our thoughts and prayers especially, because any of us can have to deal with that at any certain given time, Jason Jones, the fire marshall in Decatur, said.

Jones has been a firefighter for 25 years. During his career he's responded to multiple traumatic scenes. He said these things never get easier, but firefighters learn better ways to cope.

"We don't like to say we grow colder to those type of things the longer we're involved, but we grow more accustomed to how to handle to the stages of grief and the stages that bothers us," he said.

Jones said most departments have a standard protocol for firefighters and first responders who do encounter difficult scenes.

This includes allowing them to take time for themselves, then within the next few days having a debriefing to talk with people who have been in similar situations.

"We are concerned about the mental health of our personnel," he said.

Jones said even with this in place, they do still have to deal with those memories coming back to them

"You do have those certain calls that sort of rekindle those memories," he said.

But, they try not to harp on them and use the experience as a lesson to prevent the same thing from happening again.

"We want to try to use those situations to never have to repeat it again, so that a person's death was never in vain," he said.

Jones told me the DeKalb County community and their firefighters are in his prayers and they will help them out during their grieving process in any way they can.