Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling fire at Pilgrim's Pride Chicken Plant Full Story

Firefighters battling fire at Pilgrim's Pride Chicken Plant

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene working to put out a fire at a Guntersville chicken plant.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 7:08 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Firefighters in Guntersville are working to put out a fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride Chicken Plant.

Fire crews tell us the fire broke out just after 5 Thursday morning. Albertville Fire responded to the scene to help crew put out the fire. Workers at the plant were immediatly evacuated and tell us the fire was caused by an amonia line. Fire crews have not confirmed that information. Officials said there are no injuries.

The Pilgrim's Pride plant will be closed Thursday. All workers were sent home for the day.  

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as we get more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events