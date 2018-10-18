Firefighters battling fire at Pilgrim's Pride Chicken Plant

Firefighters in Guntersville are working to put out a fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride Chicken Plant.

Fire crews tell us the fire broke out just after 5 Thursday morning. Albertville Fire responded to the scene to help crew put out the fire. Workers at the plant were immediatly evacuated and tell us the fire was caused by an amonia line. Fire crews have not confirmed that information. Officials said there are no injuries.

The Pilgrim's Pride plant will be closed Thursday. All workers were sent home for the day.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as we get more information.