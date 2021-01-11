Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Colbert County

Firefighters in the Shoals battle fridged conditions while trying to put a house fire out Monday morning.

The fire started a little before 9 am at a three story home off of Spring Drive near River Road in Colbert County.

Eight fire departments and three others from lawrence county all went to the fire. Officials said it was a huge team effort with Brick Hatton, Nitrate City, Leighton, White Oak, LaGrange, Colbert Heights, Littleville, and Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Departments. Three additional volunteer fire departments from neighboring Lawrence County came to help as well. Muscle Shoals Firefighters were also on scene along with Colbert County Emergency Management, Helen Keller EMS, and the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.

Officials believe the home was not currently occupied. One firefighter was injurued and taken by ambulance to the hospital, but it's unclear what type of injury the firefighter got.

Redcross and Colbert EMA were also on scene to provide tents, heat, food, and water to crews.

It's not clear how the fire started at this time.