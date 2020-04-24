Photo Gallery 2 Images
Athens Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire at Zaxby's Friday morning.
The restaurant, which is located on French Farms Boulevard, has fire damage in its kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building. Crews responded to the fire around 7:14 a.m.
Officials are investigating what caused the fire.
Related Content
- Fire under investigation at Zaxby's restaurant in Athens
- Man accidentally shoots himself in Zaxby's parking lot
- Athens police investigating shooting
- Zaxby's opening first location in Arab, looking to hire 50 employees
- Early morning fire at Blessin Restaurant under investigation
- One person hurt in Athens apartment fire
- Body found after house fire in Athens
- Family combine destroyed in Athens fire
- Fire closes Rogersville barbecue restaurant
- Fire damages Scottsboro Krystal restaurant
Scroll for more content...