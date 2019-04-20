Fire, smoke damages home in Harvest

A home in Harvest was damaged by flames and smoke after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in a home along Populus Drive.

Firefighters said the homeowners at their veteranarian's office when the fire started around 2:15 p.m.

Crews said the fire was burning for about 20-30 minutes before they were able to knock it down. They told WAAY 31 News that the flames were mostly contained in one room of the home.

There was smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined, but crews said it was likely related to a space heater.

Harvest, Toney and Monrovia fire departments responded to the fire.