Clear

Fire, smoke damages home in Harvest

Fire crews said no one was injured in the fire.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A home in Harvest was damaged by flames and smoke after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in a home along Populus Drive.

Firefighters said the homeowners at their veteranarian's office when the fire started around 2:15 p.m.

Crews said the fire was burning for about 20-30 minutes before they were able to knock it down. They told WAAY 31 News that the flames were mostly contained in one room of the home. 

There was smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined, but crews said it was likely related to a space heater.

Harvest, Toney and Monrovia fire departments responded to the fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events