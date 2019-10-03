Fire restrictions issued for Alabama’s national forests due to drought

The continuing drought in Alabama now is impacting the state’s national forests.

The Forest Service on Thursday announced a fire closure order for the Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee forests through Nov. 1.

Bankhead National Forest, located south of Moulton and east of Phil Campbell, is the closest to North Alabama.

This means the public can’t use fire or build fires except for within recreation areas that have receptacles designed for fires

Fireworks also are banned.

Camp stoves and backpacking stoves are exempt from the restriction.

Anyone found violating any of these prohibitions might face a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization or imprisonment for not more than six months or both.

More info:

Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega, and Tuskegee National Forests

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire (including charcoal) outside of developed recreation areas. Fires at developed recreation areas must be confined to receptacles designed for fire. 36 CFR 261.52 (a).

Exemptions to Prohibition: Commercially available fuel stoves (camp stoves) and backpacking stoves are excluded from this restriction.

Violating any state law concerning burning or fires which are implemented for the purpose of preventing or restricting the spread of fires. 36 CFR 261.52(k)

Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device. 36 CFR 261.52(f)

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 36 C.F.R, Section 261.50 (e), the following persons are exempt from the above prohibition:

Persons with a permit specially authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.

Any Federal, State, or Local officer or member of any organized rescue or firefighting force in the official performance of their duties.

For information concerning any public restrictions and closure orders, please contact a U.S. Forest Service district office before visiting: Bankhead District 205-489-5111, Conecuh District 334-222-2555, Shoal Creek District 256-463-2272; Talladega District 256-362-2909; Oakmulgee District 205-926-9765; and the Tuskegee District 334-727-2652.