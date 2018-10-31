Fire rekindles at Highway Haven Sports Bar in New Hope

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that rekindled at Highway Haven Sports Bar at 9877 Highway 431 in New Hope.
The owner says the building is a total loss and that no one was in there during the fire. The fire is out, and the scene is not active.
