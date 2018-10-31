Clear
Fire rekindles at Highway Haven Sports Bar in New Hope

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that rekindled at Highway Haven Sports Bar in New Hope.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 4:58 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that rekindled at Highway Haven Sports Bar at 9877 Highway 431 in New Hope.

The owner says the building is a total loss and that no one was in there during the fire. The fire is out, and the scene is not active.

