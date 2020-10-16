Investigation into deadly fire will be complex due to damage at Florence warehouse

On Friday, Florence fire investigators were at Right Solutions off of Northington Court to start piecing together how the facility caught fire.

A little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the 50,000-square-foot facility caught fire in Florence's industrial park. About five employees were able to escape the fire, but one person did die from what appears to be smoke inhalation, according to Florence fire officials.

Justin Ross, 34, was identified as the person who died. His parents own Right Solutions, which specializes in janitorial cleaning supplies, industrial material and packaging.

The fire raged all night and into Thursday, but by Thursday evening, it was mostly out. Hotspots have continued to pop up on Friday, which hinders fire investigators' efforts. Firefighters have used foam to try and stop the large, tightly wrapped industrial materials from smouldering.

Right now, officials said the building and roof have substantial damage, which makes it harder to piece together what happened. Fire officials said eye witness testimony will be key in this investigation and they plan to bring in electrical engineers to help as well.