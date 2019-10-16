Fire displaces three from Madison County home

A home on Cherry Drive in Madison County was destroyed in a Wednesday fire.

Three people were displaced but no injuries have been reported.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Meridianville, Toney, Moores Mill, Hazel Green and Bobo.

Heath Jones, Toney Fire Department president, said the fire call came in about 12:10 p.m. He said the smoke was visible from miles away, and the roof collapsed about 30 minutes into the operation.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for updates