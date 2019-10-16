A home on Cherry Drive in Madison County was destroyed in a Wednesday fire.
Three people were displaced but no injuries have been reported.
Multiple fire departments responded, including Meridianville, Toney, Moores Mill, Hazel Green and Bobo.
Heath Jones, Toney Fire Department president, said the fire call came in about 12:10 p.m. He said the smoke was visible from miles away, and the roof collapsed about 30 minutes into the operation.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for updates
Related Content
- Fire displaces three from Madison County home
- Kitchen fire displaces Madison County family
- Dryer fire damages home, displaces family
- Fire displaces New Hope veteran, destroys home
- Fire destroys mobile home in Madison County
- Early morning fire damages Madison County home
- Home a total loss, 4 displaced after Toney house fire
- Four displaced after fire destroys home in Tanner
- Late night chimney fire displaces Monrovia family
- Two people displaced in morning house fire
Scroll for more content...