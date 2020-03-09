Clear
Fire destroys home on Love Branch Road in Limestone County

Credit: Toney Fire & Rescue

One person is displaced.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 2:51 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 3:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A home was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon on Love Branch Road in Limestone County.

East Limestone, Monrovia, Harvest and Toney fire departments responded. The call came in at 12:51 p.m. 

One person was home at the time but was not injured. The fire started near the front porch.

Crews are beginning overhaul operations and extinguishing hotspots. They say wind played a factor in accelerating the fire. 

One person is displaced, and Red Cross is on the way to help them.

