Fire destroys home on Love Branch Road in Limestone County

A home was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon on Love Branch Road in Limestone County.
East Limestone, Monrovia, Harvest and Toney fire departments responded. The call came in at 12:51 p.m.
One person was home at the time but was not injured. The fire started near the front porch.
Crews are beginning overhaul operations and extinguishing hotspots. They say wind played a factor in accelerating the fire.
One person is displaced, and Red Cross is on the way to help them.
