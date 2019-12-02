Fire destroys DeKalb County bed and breakfast

A bed and breakfast that was housed in a historic building burned to the ground Sunday night.

According to Valley Head Fire Chief Dustin Burt, Weathers Place Bed and Breakfast was destroyed by a fire that started around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.



When crews arrived, the building, which was erected back in the 1850s, was on its way to being fully involved. Chief Burt said no one was at the home.

About 30 firefighters from Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone and Henagar volunteer fire departments worked to fight the fire for hours. They were hitting hot spots with one truck by midnight.

Chief Burt said he had not observed activity at the home for several weeks. He said was a residence for most of the existence of the building, but was converted to a bed and breakfast within the past five years or so.

He said his department has a fire investigator on their roster. They will both return to Weathers later this morning once the building has cooled off and there is more light.

Chief Burt said it may be difficult to determine the cause of the fire because of the age of the building.