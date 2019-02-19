Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Crews responding to structure fire on Amy Circle in Ardmore Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crews responding to structure fire on Amy Circle in Ardmore

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Ardmore and Oak Grove fire departments are responding to a structure fire on Amy Circle in Ardmore.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events