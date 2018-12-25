Clear

Fire department suggests swift action for Christmas trees

If you have a live tree you need to be careful to not start a fire.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

If you have a live Christmas tree the Huntsville Fire Department suggests recycling it as soon as possible. Depending on when the tree was cut down, it's likely very dry right now. That is the case even if you've been watering it.

A dry tree can easily lead to a fire. Even just excess heat from lights on the tree can cause a fire. The fire department said Christmas tree fires are statistically more deadly than other house fires.

