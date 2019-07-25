Fire department in Jackson County buys new equipment after silo rescue

A volunteer fire department in Jackson County got a new piece of equipment after a silo rescue back in May. (See photos here)

"I'm a living example that God answers prayers," Jackie Loyd said.

Loyd was saved after he fell inside his silo. The Scottsboro Fire Department was able to get him out safely because of a piece of equipment called "The Great Wall of Rescue."

Loyd lives in Stevenson and wanted them to have the same equipment. On Thursday, he stopped by the fire station to drop off a check, but Stevenson Fire Rescue surprised him. They already bought "The Great Wall of Rescue."

The panels on the wall stop the grains from crushing a person by making a barrier.

"This is life saving equipment right here," Loyd said.

Loyd says he's proud of their purchase.

"I'm proud that our rescue people in our community in the City of Stevenson for buying this to help farmers in this community," Loyd said.

Stevenson Fire Rescue says they made sure their rescue wall will be able to link with Scottsboro's. That way they can create bigger barriers when they are out on a rescue call that requires it.