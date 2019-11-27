Fire damages a sign at local business in Florence

A business in Florence is open again hours after a fire almost destroyed their big holiday sales.

The fire started a little after 2 am Wednesday morning at Play it Again Sports on Mall Road in Florence. The fire did not get into the business but melted the sign on top of it.

A large top now hangs over the damaged sign but none of the merchandise in the store was damaged. The owner of the business, Rusty Moody, said they had a small amount of water damage to the roof. He said he's thankful firefighters got to the building quickly and got it under control. Moody said it could have been much worse.

Firefighters temporarily cut electricity to the building as a safety precaution. The business opened up Wednesday afternoon for customers. No other businesses were damaged. Fire investigators tell me they think the cause is electrical, but have not officially listed a reason.