Fire damages Scottsboro Krystal restaurant

The Krystal in Scottsboro was forced to close early Thursday morning after a fire broke out, according to the Scottsboro Fire Department.

Around 4:50 a.m., Battalion Chief John Henegar said crews were called to the fast food restaurant on Micah Way, parallel to John T Reid Pardway and north of Highway 35. He said the manager reported seeing flames coming from the office area.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Henegar told WAAY 31 there was "extensive" smoke damage as well as water damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.