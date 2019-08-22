Clear

Fire damages Scottsboro Krystal restaurant

"Scottsboro Fire did a fantastic job extinguishing a fire at Krystal on Micah Way in the early hours this morning," said the Jackson County EMA.

The manager told firefighters she saw flames coming from the office area.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:43 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Krystal in Scottsboro was forced to close early Thursday morning after a fire broke out, according to the Scottsboro Fire Department.

Around 4:50 a.m., Battalion Chief John Henegar said crews were called to the fast food restaurant on Micah Way, parallel to John T Reid Pardway and north of Highway 35. He said the manager reported seeing flames coming from the office area.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Henegar told WAAY 31 there was "extensive" smoke damage as well as water damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

