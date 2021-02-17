Fire crews responding to Limestone County fire

Fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire on Hall Road in Limestone County on Wednesday.
That's according to Limestone County's 911 dispatch.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69747
|1308
|Mobile
|35003
|686
|Madison
|31649
|402
|Tuscaloosa
|23548
|391
|Montgomery
|22064
|464
|Shelby
|21370
|194
|Baldwin
|19176
|253
|Lee
|14641
|137
|Morgan
|13418
|234
|Etowah
|12980
|298
|Calhoun
|12756
|263
|Marshall
|11118
|194
|Houston
|9930
|247
|Limestone
|9198
|125
|Elmore
|9129
|168
|Cullman
|8806
|171
|St. Clair
|8635
|210
|Lauderdale
|8479
|201
|DeKalb
|8363
|167
|Talladega
|7309
|150
|Jackson
|6418
|92
|Walker
|6375
|238
|Autauga
|6038
|84
|Blount
|5987
|121
|Colbert
|5932
|115
|Coffee
|5161
|91
|Dale
|4535
|105
|Russell
|3950
|30
|Franklin
|3949
|75
|Covington
|3856
|97
|Chilton
|3745
|90
|Escambia
|3715
|58
|Tallapoosa
|3446
|134
|Clarke
|3399
|46
|Chambers
|3336
|94
|Dallas
|3299
|130
|Pike
|2893
|68
|Lawrence
|2781
|84
|Marion
|2714
|91
|Winston
|2427
|62
|Bibb
|2400
|57
|Geneva
|2353
|65
|Marengo
|2271
|49
|Pickens
|2195
|50
|Barbour
|2055
|48
|Hale
|2028
|59
|Fayette
|1956
|51
|Butler
|1910
|64
|Henry
|1788
|40
|Cherokee
|1750
|37
|Monroe
|1644
|33
|Randolph
|1581
|38
|Washington
|1534
|31
|Crenshaw
|1405
|51
|Clay
|1399
|53
|Macon
|1376
|40
|Cleburne
|1340
|35
|Lowndes
|1294
|44
|Lamar
|1283
|32
|Wilcox
|1194
|24
|Bullock
|1145
|32
|Conecuh
|1057
|23
|Perry
|1045
|26
|Sumter
|970
|30
|Greene
|854
|32
|Coosa
|843
|22
|Choctaw
|543
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|85775
|1433
|Davidson
|79851
|814
|Knox
|44340
|552
|Hamilton
|39152
|432
|Rutherford
|37335
|365
|Williamson
|24612
|198
|Sumner
|20912
|303
|Montgomery
|16995
|202
|Out of TN
|16897
|92
|Wilson
|15957
|205
|Unassigned
|15539
|124
|Sullivan
|13914
|264
|Blount
|13738
|169
|Washington
|12534
|225
|Bradley
|12454
|132
|Maury
|12055
|153
|Sevier
|11698
|156
|Putnam
|10478
|166
|Madison
|9966
|223
|Robertson
|8773
|111
|Hamblen
|7819
|156
|Anderson
|7746
|149
|Greene
|7197
|141
|Tipton
|6841
|96
|Coffee
|6187
|112
|Gibson
|6139
|138
|Dickson
|6035
|102
|Cumberland
|6017
|112
|Carter
|5854
|147
|McMinn
|5774
|88
|Bedford
|5714
|117
|Roane
|5690
|95
|Lawrence
|5524
|79
|Jefferson
|5488
|112
|Loudon
|5485
|61
|Warren
|5282
|73
|Dyer
|5209
|98
|Monroe
|5154
|87
|Hawkins
|5064
|91
|Franklin
|4622
|79
|Fayette
|4620
|71
|Obion
|4338
|91
|Lincoln
|4077
|60
|Rhea
|4072
|68
|Cocke
|3919
|91
|Marshall
|3857
|52
|Cheatham
|3803
|43
|Weakley
|3762
|60
|Campbell
|3706
|54
|Giles
|3671
|95
|Henderson
|3584
|71
|Carroll
|3451
|80
|Hardeman
|3370
|61
|Macon
|3324
|73
|White
|3300
|63
|Hardin
|3281
|62
|Lauderdale
|3080
|40
|Henry
|2964
|73
|Marion
|2854
|43
|Wayne
|2849
|29
|Scott
|2824
|41
|Overton
|2809
|57
|Haywood
|2636
|58
|McNairy
|2617
|49
|DeKalb
|2606
|47
|Hickman
|2606
|38
|Claiborne
|2589
|64
|Smith
|2509
|36
|Trousdale
|2373
|21
|Grainger
|2365
|45
|Fentress
|2272
|43
|Morgan
|2257
|34
|Johnson
|2135
|37
|Chester
|1991
|45
|Bledsoe
|1967
|10
|Crockett
|1957
|46
|Unicoi
|1754
|46
|Cannon
|1724
|28
|Polk
|1685
|21
|Lake
|1667
|25
|Union
|1647
|29
|Grundy
|1627
|27
|Decatur
|1530
|35
|Sequatchie
|1510
|26
|Benton
|1496
|39
|Humphreys
|1495
|21
|Lewis
|1435
|24
|Jackson
|1244
|33
|Meigs
|1239
|20
|Stewart
|1224
|24
|Clay
|1056
|29
|Perry
|1020
|26
|Houston
|1012
|30
|Moore
|928
|15
|Van Buren
|787
|20
|Pickett
|744
|22
|Hancock
|488
|11