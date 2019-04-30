Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fire crews respond to Humphrey's Bar and Grill in Huntsville Full Story

Fire crews respond to Humphrey's Bar and Grill in Huntsville

Fire crews responded Tuesday night to Humphrey's Bar and Grill in Huntsville.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 11:04 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Fire crews responded Tuesday night to Humphrey's Bar and Grill on Washington Street in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and is working to get more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events