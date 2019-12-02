'I told my kids we will be ok': says mother who lost apartment in Huntsville fire

We've learned new security measures are in place at a Huntsville apartment building seriously damaged in a fire.

Contractors put a fence around the damaged units to make sure items aren't stolen

The fire happened at Sun Lake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville on Sunday morning.

WAAY 31 spoke with one woman who lived in the apartment that sustained severe smoke and water damage. She managed to get her 3 children out safely.

"I told them it could have been worse. It could've been us that completely lost the whole building," says Nakeisha Oliver.

For 5 years, Oliver and her husband raised their 3 kids in this apartment. Now, they're living in a hotel down the street.

"I turned to everyone...'fire, fire' and 'get out, get out' so we all got out. Myself and my kids...We didn't have on any clothes. No shoes, no socks or anything. We just got out it was really scary," Oliver explains.

Oliver's 7-year-old daughter tells us her mom managed to save her neighbor's dogs when the fire broke out.

"When the fire came from downstairs, some puppies were screaming from off her patio and my mom said that there's puppies on her patio and she got them out," says 7-year-old Airelle Oliver.

Oliver tells us they only had renter's insurance through their apartment company. And now, they're left picking up the rest of the costs.

"Basically if you didnt have renters insurance, there's not really much that can happen. You basically have to start all over on your own," she says.

Oliver says a fire during the holiday season, is making the situation harder.

"I told my kids it just gonna be a starting over process but I told my kids we will be OK," she adds.

Nakeshia and her family don't know how much they lost yet. With smoke and water damage, it isn't safe for them to go inside.

They are waiting for someone to walk through their apartment to assess the situation.

The Oliver's family members are asking people to donate on GoFund Me that will help and cover family expenses.