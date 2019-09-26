Fire closes Walmart on Sparkman Drive

Walmart on Sparkman Drive is closed Thursday and possibly Friday after a fire.

The fire, in the arts and crafts area, was brought under control quickly, said Capt. Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire & Rescue spokesman.

He said there is standing water in the building covering about 12,000 square feet.

McKenzie said the area burned was about 8 feet in length, 6 feet deep, and 10 feet tall.

Investigators are on scene.