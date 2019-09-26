Walmart on Sparkman Drive is closed Thursday and possibly Friday after a fire.
The fire, in the arts and crafts area, was brought under control quickly, said Capt. Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire & Rescue spokesman.
He said there is standing water in the building covering about 12,000 square feet.
McKenzie said the area burned was about 8 feet in length, 6 feet deep, and 10 feet tall.
Investigators are on scene.
Related Content
- Fire closes Walmart on Sparkman Drive
- House fire shuts down Sparkman Drive
- Traffic alert: Accident closes portion of Sparkman Drive
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes lane of Laverne Drive at Sparkman
- Sparkman teacher receives state award
- Sparkman athlete receives national honor
- Sparkman comes up short in 7A Semifinals
- Sparkman High students host suicide awareness event
- Sparkman High School students win big
- Sparkman Senators making their shots count
Scroll for more content...