Fire closes Rogersville barbecue restaurant

The main building is fine, and the restaurant should be open Saturday.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:52 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Whitts Barbecue in Rogersville is closed today after a fire broke out there this morning.

The pit room caught on fire, according to Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department and Rogersville Police.

They say it could have been a grease fire.

The main building is fine, and the restaurant is expected to be open Saturday.

The pit room caught on fire. Rogersville VFD and police are on scene. They say it could have been a grease fire.

