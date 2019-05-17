Fire closes Rogersville barbecue restaurant

Whitts Barbecue in Rogersville is closed today after a fire broke out there this morning.
The pit room caught on fire, according to Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department and Rogersville Police.
They say it could have been a grease fire.
The main building is fine, and the restaurant is expected to be open Saturday.
