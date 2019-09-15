Clear

Fire burns through units at Madison County storage facility

The fire happened late Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A fire burned late today at Riverton Mini-Storage. A man claiming to be the owner of the business at 2612 Winchester Road called WAAY 31 about the fire. He told us he’s waiting on firefighters and police to finish up the job they’re doing.

He assured customers the business is addressing security while the property is damaged.

The business will remain closed until further notice.

