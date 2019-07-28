Clear

Fire breaks out in downtown Huntsville business

Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire on Clinton Avenue Saturday night. Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire on Clinton Avenue Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 12:24 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Multiple units from Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to downtown Huntsville when a call went out for a structure fire.

Crews were called to 117 Clinton Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday night. 

Patrons were also evacuated from Humphrey's Bar and Grill, according to a WAAY 31 News employee. It's not clear if the restaurant or The Bottle, which are both adjacent to the named address, were impacted by the fire. 

