Fire at Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex

Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex on Grandeview Boulevard in Huntsville.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire was at one building in the complex with 16 units inside. Eight units were impacted, and power was cut to the entire building.

Nine Huntsville fire crews responded to the incident. Officials say the fire is under control now and that Red Cross in on the way.