Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fire at Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex in Huntsville.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 2:16 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 3:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex on Grandeview Boulevard in Huntsville.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire was at one building in the complex with 16 units inside. Eight units were impacted, and power was cut to the entire building.

Nine Huntsville fire crews responded to the incident. Officials say the fire is under control now and that Red Cross in on the way. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events