Fire Marshal: Playground fire at Decatur preschool was arson

The Decatur Fire Marshal said surveillance video shows that the fire was intentionally set.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An investigation into a playground fire at a Decatur preschool has been upgraded to arson, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.

Jones said officials watched surveillance video from a neighboring business and it shows that the fire was intentionally set. He said they are working to get a copy of the video so they can identify the person. 

The playground at the Vivian Turner Early Learning Center burned to the ground earlier this month. Read more here and here.

