Fire Marshal: Not enough evidence to determine cause of Huntsville apartment fire

The cause of a fire that displaced dozens of people on Sunday at Sunlake Apartments is indeterminable.

Dan Wilkerson, Huntsville Fire Marshal, said there isn't enough evidence because the part of the building where the fire started had to be knocked down because it was deemed unsafe.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the wind was a challenge for the firefighters who had to battle the fire. Neighbors whose units weren't destroyed but had smoke damage were working to get their belongings out of their units Wednesday.

Wilkerson said investigators spent time interviewing them about what happened prior to the fire.

"During interviews of people in the adjacent apartments they smelled smoke first. There was no reports that they heard a smoke detector going off at all," he said.

Wilkerson said it's unclear if the smoke detectors in the unit where the fire started were properly working. He said it will be impossible to find out because they were destroyed in the fire .