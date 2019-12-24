Fire destroys police officer's house in Fort Payne

Police in Fort Payne are asking for donations after a fire destroyed the home of one of their own early Tuesday morning. On Facebook, the police department said the fire ripped through Sgt. JC Brown's home. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police have asked us not to release the location of the police officer's house for safety reasons.

Everyone made it out of the home but everything inside was destroyed. In the Facebook post, police say the community is showing an outpouring of support for Brown and his family. The department is using its dispatch center as a collection point. The family has temporary housing and essential supplies but will need clothing in the coming days. The Facebook post also lists the clothing size of everyone in the family.

JC-36/32 pants, XL shirt, XL underwear, 11 shoes

Wife-10 pants, Med or Large top, Med underwear, Bra 34C, 7.5 shoes

17-year-old boy, 30/30 pants, Med shirt, Med underwear, 10 shoes

13-year-old boy,12 pants,12/14 pants, Med underwear, 8.5 shoes

10-year-old girl 10 pants, small top, 3 or 4 shoes