Clear
BREAKING NEWS Fire destroys police officer's house in Fort Payne Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Fire destroys police officer's house in Fort Payne

The fire on the morning of Christmas Eve destroyed everything the family owns.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 12:52 PM

Police in Fort Payne are asking for donations after a fire destroyed the home of one of their own early Tuesday morning.  On Facebook, the police department said the fire ripped through Sgt. JC Brown's home.  The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police have asked us not to release the location of the police officer's house for safety reasons. 

Everyone made it out of the home but everything inside was destroyed.  In the Facebook post, police say the community is showing an outpouring of support for Brown and his family.  The department is using its dispatch center as a collection point.  The family has temporary housing and essential supplies but will need clothing in the coming days.  The Facebook post also lists the clothing size of everyone in the family.

JC-36/32 pants, XL shirt, XL underwear, 11 shoes
Wife-10 pants, Med or Large top, Med underwear, Bra 34C, 7.5 shoes
17-year-old boy, 30/30 pants, Med shirt, Med underwear, 10 shoes
13-year-old boy,12 pants,12/14 pants, Med underwear, 8.5 shoes
10-year-old girl 10 pants, small top, 3 or 4 shoes

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events