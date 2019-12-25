Clear
Dog killed in Christmas Day fire

Neighbors say no one was home when the fire started

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 2:18 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 2:52 PM

A fire on Christmas Day destroyed a home and two cars in Limestone County.  Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire but a 13-year-old dog died and two other pets were burned.  Neighbors on Howard Street told WAAY 31 no one was home when the fire started early Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from several agencies responded and saw smoke and flames when they arrived.  They think the fire started on the back patio.  Two hours after the fire was reported, firefigthers still battled hot spots.  

