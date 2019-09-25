Clear

Find out what North Alabama football teams are perfect through five weeks

Several teams are undefeated so far this football season.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Here are your teams still undefeated around North Alabama:

7A- Austin, Sparkman

6A- Muscle Shoals, Fort Payne

5A- Russellville 

2A- Fyffe, Red Bay

1A- Mars Hill, Decatur Heritage 

