Find out what North Alabama football teams are perfect through five weeks

Here are your teams still undefeated around North Alabama:
7A- Austin, Sparkman
6A- Muscle Shoals, Fort Payne
5A- Russellville
2A- Fyffe, Red Bay
1A- Mars Hill, Decatur Heritage
