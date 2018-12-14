Financial woes of Boy Scouts of America likely wont impact Huntsville scouts

The Boy Scouts of America are facing sexual abuse lawsuits and according to ABC News reports the organization is considering all options to deal with the financial burden of those lawsuits. WAAY 31 did some digging to find out how financial issues at the national level will impact scouts in Huntsville.

Bryce Martin is a den leader and told WAAY 31 the national organization doesn't supply any funding for activities on the local level. Everything the scouts do is funded themselves, "Through selling popcorn and other fundraisers that they do throughout the year," said Martin.

The scouts plan out most of their own events and only receive a little assistance from the national level, "It's primarily where the curriculum and things like that come from," said Martin.

On top of being a den leader, Martin has a son who is a scout. He said the sex abuse lawsuits don't concern him, because of policies that are in place, "In our pack we always have two adults present at all times. Never be alone with a scout, those types of things," said Martin.

Martin's scout pack has seen their enrollment go up over the last couple of years. Now its around fifty kids. The enrollment overall for the organization has slipped slightly since 2013.