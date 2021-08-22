Finally drying out, but a toasty start to the work week

Thankfully, Sunday has been a much quieter weather day than Saturday. A few pop up showers did develop this afternoon, especially for areas along and east of I-65. These scattered showers and thunderstorms will taper off during the evening hours. We finally dry out overnight with muggy lows in the low 70s.

The new work week starts off dry but hot. With plenty of sunshine, highs reach the low 90s Monday. The humidity isn't going anywhere, so feels like temperatures will top out near 100 degrees during the peak heat of the day. Stay cool and stay hydrated! Temperatures inch up a couple degrees Tuesday into the mid 90s with the heat lasting through Wednesday. Heat index values might get close to Heat Advisory criteria Tuesday and Wednesday (near 105 degrees), but most stay just below that number. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast to wrap up the week. Those storm chances will be the garden variety summertime pop ups each afternoon and nothing like we saw yesterday. High temperatures dip back into the upper 80s late week and this upcoming weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri continues to drench New England today. Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island around 11:15 our time this morning with 60 MPH sustained winds. Heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and storm surge will be possible across much of New England through tonight. Otherwise, the Atlantic basin remains quiet with no other tropical disturbances to watch at this time.