Finally drier sunday

Saturday evening proved to be the crescendo to a very week wet. Two confirmed tornadoes occurred in northeast Mississippi - one near Burnsville along Highway 72 and another farther south near Columbus. Reports of downed trees and multiple road closures also trickled in as the rain intensified.

As of Sunday morning, water is still standing across the Valley, but it will finally get the chance to recede in the coming hours as the rain has ended. Rivers and streams are at capacity with Big Nance Creek at Courtland and the Flint River near Brownsboro at major flood stage. It will take a few days before the larger rivers, like the Tennessee, finally recede as well.

In the coming days, now in the wake of Saturday night's cold front, drier, cooler conditions prevail. Expect highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Our next chance for rain is back by Tuesday night, but showers will be much fewer and farther between that what we've been dealing with consistently for the past 8 days.