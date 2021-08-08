“Finally, I’m coming back home," the new Ardmore Police Chief exclaimed

The Ardmore Police Department swore in a new police chief this week. It's a big role to take on, especially since the department patrols two different states and several counties.

WAAY 31 learned why the new chief feels up for the challenge.

Jereme Robison was born and raised in Ardmore, so he's no stranger to the area. He started off his police officer career at the Ardmore Police Department, before working in Pulaski, TN for 13 years. His work is now making a full circle.

“Finally, I’m coming back home," exclaimed Chief Robison.

The town of Ardmore is in two states, and four different counties. The officers have to know the area like the back of their hand and know exactly where they are because certain things, like the lottery, is legal in Tennessee, but illegal in Alabama.

“It’s a lot of different court systems, you’ve got to get with each DA and try to figure out what they like, what kind of paperwork’s got to be done, everybody’s different," Chief Robison explained. "It’s a difficult place to work, much less run, so it’s going to be a challenge, but hey, I’m 37 years old, I’m ready for it.”

Chief Robison said he's excited to protect and serve the community that raised his whole family. He believes he'll be able to create a bond between the residents and the police department.

People reach out to you, you know, people tell you more, your doors always open, so they feel like, hey, you know, I’m just going up there to talk to a friend if I’ve got a problem, and it’s not such a division between the community and the police," he said.

Chief Robison was sworn into the position this past Thursday and hopes to finish the transition stage by Friday.