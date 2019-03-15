Finally! A lengthy dry spell

Rain is gone, and we are finally in for a completely dry weekend for the first time in a long time!

In fact, the last time we had more than three consecutive dry days was December 2-5. The last time we had more than four consecutive dry days was October 2-9. We're likely looking at a minimum of five consecutive dry days this time. That will be a welcome change.

Now that we are drying out, the river levels have all finally dropped to below flood stage. No flood warnings are in effect Friday evening. That's the first time in almost a month we've been without at least one flood warning.

Temperatures become our primary forecast focus. This evening will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will ease back through the 50s and into the 40s by 8 PM. Temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-50s. A light freeze is possible in our coldest areas on Sunday morning, but the afternoon will warm into the lower 60s. That dry pattern with cool 30s in the mornings and 50s in the afternoons will establish itself and hold through Wednesday.

Some spotty showers could arrive as early as Wednesday night, but the chance looks to be a bit higher on Thursday for a few showers. Even then, it may be that not everyone will get rain. Until then, we will stay dry.