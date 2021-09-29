Finalized test assessment results show COVID learning gap in Alabama schools

Schools across the state finalized their assessment results giving us a firsthand look at the pandemic's impact on your kids learning.

It's no surprise, but scores are significantly lower!

45% of students in Alabama were proficient in reading. 35% were proficient in science. However, students particularly struggled with math in the past year. The test assessment results show only 22% of students in Alabama are proficient.

Schools are now doing what they can to try to catch up.

"I always said when you go without school for a little while, as we did in the spring of 2020, you realize the importance of what goes on," James Clemens High School Principal Brian Clayton said.

He says it's been tough trying to fill the COVID learning gap.

It's an issue the president of the National Association of Secondary School Principals is seeing across the country.

"Younger students are not getting the opportunity to get all those basics. So, there's some concerns. 'Have I missed a whole year of face-to-face math in 3rd grade? What's going to happen in 4th grade? Are those teachers going to have to do redo all that 3rd grade math?'" Gregg Wieczoerk said.

Alabama's math proficiency was at 47% during the 2018-2019 school year, but the pandemic has brought that score down 13%.

School districts in North Alabama had anywhere from 12% to a 51% proficiency in math last school year. Lauderdale County Schools saw the biggest difference with a 35% drop in scores. (We have a full breakdown of the scores at the end of this article.)

"We got our legs knocked out from us because of COVID," State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said in a work session meeting September 9.

Dr. Mackey was not available for an interview this week since he's working in the state legislature. However, he discussed the test assessment results in a work session in early September. He said the drop in scores is no surprise.

"If our numbers were better this year, I would question what our schools were doing on a non-COVID year," Dr. Mackey said in that session.

Now that we know how big the COVID learning gap is, Dr. Mackey says now is the time the work truly begins.

"These numbers give us a 30,000 ft view. We need that. We need to focus on the things we have to do like supporting our reading coaches, getting math coaches out there," Dr. Mackey said earlier this month.

Alabama was one of two states in the country that rolled out a new assessment test during the pandemic, so there's really no baseline when it comes to results of this new test. However, the test does give us a sense of where students in Alabama are there was a 93%-94% participation rate.

Here's a breakdown of North Alabama school districts math scores and their previous assessment score.