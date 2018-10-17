Final school safety meeting produces new ideas

The fifth and final school safety meeting for Huntsville City Schools saw the biggest turnout of any of the meetings and the ideas thrown out there were unique.

Roughly 45 parents came to the meeting Wednesday night at Huntsville High School. One parent told WAAY 31 he wants to see comprehensive improvements to school safety. "The reaction side probably needs as much effort as the proactive side," said parent of two Doug Rezabek.

He is one of the parents who was divided into a smaller group about safety. In his group they discussed updating the schools surveillance cameras to ones that can recognize guns. They also talked to the district hiring a school safety consultant. "If their expertise is out there go ahead and listen. Now, there's a cost," said Rezabek.

Balance will be important for the soon to be created safety task force. "High value, low cost, or high value reasonable cost," said Rezabek.

The creation of the specific ideas are now left up to the task force, "I don't know where all those answers are, but I think thats where the focus needs to be," said Rezabek.

Superintendent Christie Finley has said the district will now compile all the information from these meetings and present it at a board of education meeting soon. The task force will then be selected in November and they will begin coming up with ideas to present to the board after that.