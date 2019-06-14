Clear

Final John Stallworth Charity Golf Tournament Friday

Tournament tees off at 8:00 a.m. in Hampton Cove

Thursday night was a night night filled of laughs and hugs, reflecting on how much Alabama A&M alum and former Pittsburgh Steeler, John Stallworth, has done for kids wanting to go to college.
His teammates and friends from the sports world were introduced before the tournament kicks off Friday morning at 8 for the final time. Stallworth says he's trying not to think about it ending.

