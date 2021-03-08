Filtered sunshine and warmer temperatures

Aside from some patchy morning fog around the water (rivers, lakes, etc.), Tuesday starts sunny and stays that way. One caveat: we’ll have high clouds streaming into the area late tonight into early Tuesday and we’ll keep them all day long.

Even with high clouds Tuesday and some cloud cover for a large part of the end of the week, the weather stays quiet and dry. We’ll be warming up, too. Highs reach the low to mid 70s by midweek and even mid to upper 70s by the end of the week. High pressure will be controlling the pattern until out next system arrives this weekend.

The next chance of showers comes Saturday. Activity looks to be fairly scattered, then isolated on Sunday. The main event rain-wise is Monday with the passage of a cold front. Until then, temperatures remain above average. Monday’s round of rain should bring about an inch with locally higher amounts farther west. Some data sources are hinting at a rainy streak that lasts until the middle of next week.

It should also be noted that the potential for strong storms will be present Monday. The Storm Prediction Center outlined an area to our west for a severe threat Sunday. In passing it was mentioned that this threat area looks to shift eastward into the Tennessee Valley for Monday. With that in mind, we'll be monitoring the forecast closely in the coming days.