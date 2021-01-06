Filtered sunshine Wednesday, watching North Alabama snow chances Friday

Wednesday is seasonable for North Alabama for early January. This morning's lows were in the upper 20s: about 2-3 degrees below normal for January 6. Today's afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s: about 2-3 degrees above normal.

Most of the passing clouds today are high clouds, allowing for enough filtered sunshine along with light winds to produce a comfortable winter afternoon.

The much anticipated next storm system will likely hold off on any rain in North Alabama until the afternoon Thursday. Expect a cold rain Thursday afternoon, evening and into the late night hours. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 40s when the rain arrives but we'll see a slow but gradual drop in temperatures through Friday morning.

The forecast remains somewhat similar to the last couple of days. Rain switches over to wet snow as early as midnight Thursday night. All areas have a chance of seeing some snow flakes through the late morning Friday. The cold air on the backside of the departing system will be chasing the moisture. This is typical for North Alabama in the winter and why if we do see snow Friday it will be brief and limit any light accumulations to grassy surfaces. Much of the snow will also fall into air that is in the mid 30s near the ground: any snow will be melting on contact. It doesn't have to be 32 degrees or lower at the ground for snow to occur. keep in mind just a few hundred feet above the ground the temperatures will be in the upper 20s. There's not enough time for the snowflakes to melt if the depth of the air above freezing is only 50 feet above the ground.