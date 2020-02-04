GRAND BAY, Ala. (AP) - A sheriff's office in Alabama says a man confronted a neighbor for urinating in public and was shot in the face during a gunfight that followed their argument.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Burch said that it happened near Grand Bay. He said a man was urinating outside early Sunday when a neighbor approached him.
Burch said the upset neighbor got a gun from his car and fired the first shots. He says the man who had been peeing then returned fire and struck him in the face.
Burch said the injuries were not life-threatening. Neither man was publicly identified.
Related Content
- Fight over public urination ends with Alabama man shot
- I-Team: Public record request fight
- Woman shot in fight at Moulton business
- 2 men shot dead in east Alabama, third man wounded
- Alabama city councilman charged with public lewdness
- Alabama bans smoking on public beach
- Teen fatally shot in central Alabama subdivision
- Official: Alabama prosecutor shot, wounded; suspect killed
Scroll for more content...